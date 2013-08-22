MUMBAI Aug 22 Credit Agricole said it does not
see value in the rupee below 70 to a dollar unless foreign
capital returns and that it would not recommend buying the
currency for fundamental reasons below 75 to the dollar.
"The only long-term solution - deep economic, political and
social reforms - is unlikely ahead of the upcoming elections and
possibly for years to come," Credit Agricole said in a note
dated Aug. 21, adding to the chorus of bearish bets on the
rupee.
India is due to hold national elections by May.
"Even if such reforms are announced this year, this may not
help much given that a new government may be in power next year
and its commitment to reforms is unknown," it said.
The rupee slumped to a record low of 65.56 on
Thursday and is headed for a sixth straight session of decline.
"The hope is that markets will learn to live with the idea
of the Fed's tapering of asset purchases, and that the pressure
on currencies of countries with current account shortfalls will
be reversed. This would allow INR to recover," it said.
(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)