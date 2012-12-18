Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is trading at 54.78/79 versus its previous close of 54.84/86 as traders await the Reserve Bank of India's policy decision at 11.00 a.m. for direction.

Markets are broadly positioned for a status quo at the policy review but a surprise rate cut can boost shares and indirectly hurt the USD/INR.

Asian shares edge up tracking overnight gains in U.S. stocks, as fresh signs of compromise maintain a new optimism that the U.S. "fiscal cliff" budget tussle could be settled before tax hikes and spending cuts begin to bite early next year.

USD/INR is seen moving in a 54.70 to 54.90 band until the policy review.