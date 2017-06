An employee sorts rupee notes at a cash counter inside a bank in Agartala February 18, 2010. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee falls to 53.90/91 versus its Thursday's close 53.68/69 tracking weakness in most Asian currencies versus the dollar.

Most regional shares also trading weaker but traders expect bunched-up dollar flows from Friday to be sold around 53.95-54.00 levels, limiting sharper gains beyond that level.

Forex and debt markets were closed on Friday for a local holiday.

Domestic sharemarket movements to be watched for direction during the day. Shares .BSESN currently trading up 0.1 percent.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat)