Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is off one-month lows as dealers cite dollar selling by two foreign banks. Pair at 54.28/29, 54.44 intraday high, versus Friday's close of 54.22/23.

Dealers cite some dollar selling by exporters taking advantage of rupee at one-month lows.

Pair broke above its 100-day moving average on Friday, currently at 54.1374.

