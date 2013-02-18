Indian factory growth slows to three-month low in May as new orders soften
Indian factory growth cooled in May as new orders expanded at a more modest pace, but manufacturers were able to raise prices slightly, according to a private survey.
Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is off one-month lows as dealers cite dollar selling by two foreign banks. Pair at 54.28/29, 54.44 intraday high, versus Friday's close of 54.22/23.
Dealers cite some dollar selling by exporters taking advantage of rupee at one-month lows.
Pair broke above its 100-day moving average on Friday, currently at 54.1374.
(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)
Indian factory growth cooled in May as new orders expanded at a more modest pace, but manufacturers were able to raise prices slightly, according to a private survey.
ST PETERSBURG, Russia India's SREI Infrastructure Finance hopes to sign a $500 million joint venture this week with Russian state lender VEB to finance exports of equipment to India, managing director Hemant Kanoria said on Thursday.