Rupee notes of different denominations are seen in this picture illustration taken in Mumbai April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is trading weaker at 54.58/59 versus its previous close of 54.52/53, but is off the day's low of 54.7950 after March inflation data surprises on the downside.

India's wholesale price index (WPI) rose a slower-than-expected 5.96 percent in March, the lowest rate in more than three years, government data showed on Monday.

Traders say there was buying by gold importers in early trade, tracking weak regional equities and expectations of higher inflation which has now eased.

The BSE Sensex is trading up 0.7 percent after inflation data also hurting the dollar.

An upward revision in the January inflation data, however, preventing a further fall in the dollar/rupee, traders say.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat)