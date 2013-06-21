People walk past a roadside currency exchange vendor in the old quarters of Delhi May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee gains sharply, coming off lows since morning, at 59.23/25 versus Thursday close of 59.57/58. Dealers cite dollar inflows related to Essar Steel's $1 billion overseas borrowing.

Some long USD trades also unwinding which helping the INR.

Some USD selling by state-run banks seen, which some ascribe to the Reserve Bank of India, but no consensus in market.

Essar Steel has raised $1 billion through external commercial borrowings (ECB), which would help it save 4.5 billion rupees annually in interest, the company said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)