Rupee notes of different denominations are seen in this picture illustration taken in Mumbai April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is stuck in a tight band, trading marginally lower on the day at 59.40/41 versus its previous close of 59.35/36 on the back of some dollar demand from importers.

Traders say the market awaiting clarity from policymakers following the Reserve Bank of India's last week's measures to restrict rupee liquidity and raising of short-term funding interest rates.

The USD/INR pair expected to hold in a 59.30 to 59.60 band during the rest of the session.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat)