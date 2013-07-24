India's Motherson Sumi buys Finland's PKC Group for $619 million
Indian auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) said on Monday it had completed the buyout of Finland's PKC Group for 571 million euros ($619.4 million).
MUMBAI Indian bond yields and swap rates surged after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) moved to tighten rupee liquidity further in an attempt to shore up the weak local unit, which only edged up modestly despite the measures.
At 9:08 a.m., the partially convertible rupee was at 59.53/54 per dollar, after rising to as much as 59.40 earlier, but still stronger than its close of 59.76/77 on Tuesday.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose as much as 33 basis points to 8.50 percent, its highest since late May 2012.
The 1-year swap rate jumped 41 bps to 9.30 percent, while the benchmark five-year rate rose 27 basis points to 8.45 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The overnight cash rate jumped to 10 percent versus Tuesday's close of 6.50/6.55 percent.
The Reserve Bank of India took new steps to support the rupee, signalling it will stay the course with its defence of the currency despite risks to economic growth.
TOKYO Bank of Japan board members said easy monetary policy will be in place for some time because consumer price growth is still distant from the central bank's 2 percent inflation target, a summary of opinions from their March 15-16 meeting showed on Monday.
The S&P 500 cut earlier losses on Monday to end slightly lower, while the Dow declined for an eighth straight session, as investors assessed how the defeat of President Donald Trump's first major legislative action would impact the rest of his agenda.