India's Motherson Sumi buys Finland's PKC Group for $619 million
Indian auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) said on Monday it had completed the buyout of Finland's PKC Group for 571 million euros ($619.4 million).
Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is trading at 59.20/21, after touching 59.1650, its highest since July 17, and higher from its close of 59.76/77 on Tuesday on the back of RBI's measures to boost the local currency by tightening liquidity.
The Reserve Bank of India took new steps to support the rupee, by further reducing banks' access to funds, signalling it will stay the course with its defence of the currency despite risks to economic growth.
"The RBI measures having an impact. Foreign banks seen selling dollars to buy costlier rupees now, but 59.20 is a key support. If broken significantly we can see 58.80 today," a senior state-run bank trader says.
However, traders say state-run banks continue to buy dollars with importer demand staying strong.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat)
Indian auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) said on Monday it had completed the buyout of Finland's PKC Group for 571 million euros ($619.4 million).
TOKYO Bank of Japan board members said easy monetary policy will be in place for some time because consumer price growth is still distant from the central bank's 2 percent inflation target, a summary of opinions from their March 15-16 meeting showed on Monday.
The S&P 500 cut earlier losses on Monday to end slightly lower, while the Dow declined for an eighth straight session, as investors assessed how the defeat of President Donald Trump's first major legislative action would impact the rest of his agenda.