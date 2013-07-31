An employee counts Indian rupee currency notes inside a private money exchange office in New Delhi July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee continues to be kept off record lows by the prospect of the Reserve Bank of India's intervention after state-run banks were spotted selling dollars on its behalf earlier in the day. The rupee is at 61.07/08, off 61.17 intraday low, 60.47/48 last close.

The rupee still remains close to record low of 61.21 hit on July 8.

Dollar demand from foreign banks and month-end oil demand also pushing up the pair.

Rupee bears bolstered by RBI comments that cash tightening steps may be temporary.

RBI Governor Subbarao due to take questions from analysts at 2:30 p.m. India time, while Finance Minister Chidambaram expected to speak to the media at 3 p.m.

(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)