Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is trading at 62.33/34 versus its close of 62.3650/3750, tracking some gains in the domestic sharemarket.

The BSE Sensex is trading up half a percent and will be watched for fund flows. .BO

Traders also expect dollar inflows towards the Vodafone deal, spectrum auctions among other things.

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) won the cabinet's approval for its $1.6 billion deal to buy out minority partners in its unit in the country, Information and Broadcasting Minister Manish Tewari said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat)