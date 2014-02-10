A street side restaurant owner holds a bundle of rupee notes as he sits outside his restaurant in New Delhi November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Fiels

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is trading at 62.20/21 versus its previous close of 62.2825/2925, but is off its highs as domestic shares turn negative.

The rupee had gained as much as 62.08 earlier in the day. It is seen moving in a 62.00 to 62.40 range during the session.

Traders will watch domestic shares, currently trading down 0.03 percent, for cues on foreign fund flows.

Dollar demand from importers to hedge fiscal year ending position may also limit the pair's losses, trader with brokerage said.

Most emerging Asian currencies climbed on Monday, tracking gains in regional stocks, while investors awaited testimony by new Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen later this week for clues on future U.S. monetary policy.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat)