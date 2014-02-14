IndusInd Bank Q4 net profit rises 21 percent
IndusInd Bank , India's sixth-biggest private sector lender by assets, reported a 21 percent rise in its fourth-quarter profit on higher interest income, while its bad-loan ratio eased sequentially.
Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is trading at 62.30/31 versus its close of 62.42/43 on Thursday.
Weak U.S. retail sales data.data has raised some investors' expectations for a slower reduction in the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy stimulus programme.
The rupee is seen moving in a 62.20 to 62.60 range during the session.
Local shares up 0.3 percent and will be watched for cues on foreign fund flows during the session.
Wholesale-price inflation data due around noon will also be key for direction.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat)
IndusInd Bank , India's sixth-biggest private sector lender by assets, reported a 21 percent rise in its fourth-quarter profit on higher interest income, while its bad-loan ratio eased sequentially.
NEW DELHI Tata Motors is planning to export some of its unsold stock of older-technology trucks, after an unexpected ban on their sale in India, a senior company executive said on Wednesday.