Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is trading at 62.30/31 versus its close of 62.42/43 on Thursday.

Weak U.S. retail sales data.data has raised some investors' expectations for a slower reduction in the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy stimulus programme.

The rupee is seen moving in a 62.20 to 62.60 range during the session.

Local shares up 0.3 percent and will be watched for cues on foreign fund flows during the session.

Wholesale-price inflation data due around noon will also be key for direction.

