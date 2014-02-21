Rupee notes of different denominations are seen in this picture illustration taken in Mumbai April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is still up at 62.15/16 per dollar versus its close of 62.26/27 on Thursday.

Local stocks trading with gains, up 0.7 percent with gains in Asian FX also helping INR.

Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 2.06 billion rupees on Thursday, extending their buying streak to a seventh session, provisional exchange data shows.

Some dealers cite dollar inflows related to GlaxoSmithKline Plc's roughly $1 billion move to raise its stake in its Indian pharmaceutical unit. The open offer opened on Tuesday and will close on March 5.

(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)