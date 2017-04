Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is trading lower at 62.13/14 versus Monday's close of 62.04/05, tracking global dollar gains against emerging FX.

Most Asian currencies like won and rupiah trading with losses.

Dealers say the USD/INR pair may move up as it has been unable to break a support of 61.80 on downside.

Dollar index up 0.08 pct.

Data watch: India may release February trade data at 12.30 pm.

The yen held onto chunky gains early on Tuesday, having been squeezed higher as skittish investors dumped riskier assets amid tensions over Russian military intervention in Ukraine.

(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)