Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is trading at 60.14/15 after gaining as high as 60.05 in opening deals but still stronger than its close of 60.21/22.

Traders, however, say good dollar demand from importers, particularly oil firms, being seen pulling the rupee off highs.

The dollar was subdued in Asia, holding largely around where it began this week after an aimless session overnight with holidays in Japan and Britain crimping activity in markets.

All Asian currencies stronger versus the dollar.

Traders expect the rupee to hold in a 59.90 to 60.30 range during the session with domestic shares being watched for cues on foreign fund flows.

(Swati Bhat)