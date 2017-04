Reuters Market Eye - The rupee trades at 61.93/94 compared with Tuesday's close of 61.88/89

Tracks weak Asian and local shares.

Some custodian banks seen selling dollars, say dealers.

Nifty trading flat.

Index of the dollar against six majors down 0.02 percent

The Indian unit is seen in 61.70 to 62.00 range during the week.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)