A shopkeeper poses for a picture as he counts rupee notes at his shop in Jammu May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

The rupee recovers after opening at 61.95 per dollar, its lowest since March 4. The Indian unit is now trading at 61.7150/72 vs the previous close of 61.7450/61.7550.

Traders pare positions ahead of holidays: markets will be closed from Thursday to Monday.

Most Asian currencies in the red on concerns about Hong Kong protests.

The dollar continues to trade at four-year highs.

The Nifty is down 0.24 percent in line with Asian shares. [.BO]