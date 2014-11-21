An employee poses with the bundles of rupee notes inside a bank in Agartala August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is trading at 61.8775/8800 vs Thursday's close of 61.94/95.

Record high local stocks boost sentiment for INR.

Profit-booking also weighs on pair after USD/INR hits nine-month high on Thursday.

State-owned banks buying dollars around 61.84/85 for oil companies, says a trader.

The rupee is seen in a 61.80 to 62.00 range until close.

(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)