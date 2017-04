People walk past a roadside currency exchange vendor in the old quarters of Delhi May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

The rupee is trading at 61.90/91 versus Monday's close of 61.9350/9450. The Indian unit had earlier fallen to 62.04.

Traders say a large software exporter seen selling dollars in the market.

Further gains, however, unlikely on the back of weak local shares. Nifty trading down 0.7 percent.

The rupee is seen in a 61.80 to 62.00 range rest of the day.

Traders to watch fund flows for direction during the day.

Asian currencies trading mixed vs the USD.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat)