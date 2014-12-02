A man begs outside a currency exchange shop in New Delhi August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is trading at 62.01 near Monday's 62.02/03 close.

Sentiment cautious ahead of RBI policy review announcement at 11.00 a.m.

RBI expected to keep interest rates on hold.

Nifty down 0.15 percent as Asia stocks fall on oil bounce back.

Brent back above $72 after falling below $68; U.S. crude just under $69.

Most Asian FX trades stronger to dollar as other commodity-linked currencies rise.

(Reporting by Gaurav Pai)