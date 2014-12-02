Nifty ends above 9,300 for first time
The NSE Nifty ended above the 9,300 level for the first time on Tuesday, helped by a string of strong quarterly results including from Reliance Industries Ltd and positive global cues.
Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is trading at 62.01 near Monday's 62.02/03 close.
Sentiment cautious ahead of RBI policy review announcement at 11.00 a.m.
RBI expected to keep interest rates on hold.
Nifty down 0.15 percent as Asia stocks fall on oil bounce back.
Brent back above $72 after falling below $68; U.S. crude just under $69.
Most Asian FX trades stronger to dollar as other commodity-linked currencies rise.
(Reporting by Gaurav Pai)
PARIS Boeing is nearing a decision to launch a larger version of its 737 workhorse jet within two months to counter strong sales of the Airbus A321neo, after a breakthrough on the design for one of its parts, industry sources said.