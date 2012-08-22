An employee uses an electronic machine to check a rupee note inside a bank in Allahabad December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Rupee trades at 55.46/47 versus its previous close of 55.5650/5750 amid thin volumes in the absence of some large banks and client flows on account of a nation-wide bank strike.

"We are trading as usual today. However, branches are closed and hence there are no client flows. SBI is out, hence, volumes are thin, USD/INR expected to stay rangebound through the day," a dealer with a large state-run bank said.

Traders say they do not expect much action through the day with the pair expected to continue trading in the range of 55.40 to 55.60.

The euro also continued to trade steady while stocks were marginally negative, failing to provide any clear direction to the pair.