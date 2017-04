A street side restaurant owner holds a bundle of Indian currency notes as he sits outside his restaurant in New Delhi November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee trading at 62.60/61 versus its previous close of 62.87/88, as gains in the domestic share market keep hopes for foreign fund inflows alive.

The BSE Sensex trading up 1.2 percent.

Traders expect further losses in the pair to be limited on the back of month-end dollar demand from oil firms.

The pair is seen moving in a 62.20-62.80 range during the session.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat)