MUMBAI Dec 11 The Indian rupee fell to its weakest level against the dollar in more than nine months tracking a decline in domestic shares, although it rebounded on what traders cited as likely intervention by the central bank.

The rupee was trading at 62.2750/2800 to the dollar at 0755 GMT, moments after falling to 62.3350, a level last seen on Feb. 20.

Domestic shares are down for a fourth session in five, with the NSE index dropping 0.6 percent. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)