MUMBAI The rupee fell on Friday, tracking weaker regional currencies, as the euro fell against the dollar undermined by worries about Spain's fiscal woes and recent falls in shorter-term euro zone interest rates.

At 9.01 a.m., the rupee was at 55.26/28 to the dollar versus its last close of 55.12/13.

(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)