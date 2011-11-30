MUMBAI The rupee should open little changed on Wednesday as traders weigh the impact of euro zone's fresh efforts to rescue its debt-laden members, and await India's quarterly growth data for direction.

* The economy probably grew an annual 6.9 percent in the quarter through September, at its weakest pace in more than two years, the median forecast from a poll of 22 economists showed. The data is due around 11 a.m. (0530 GMT).

* The partially convertible rupee is expected to open around 52 per dollar. It had ended 0.12 percent weaker on Tuesday at 52.0150/0250.

* Traders said demand from oil firms, the largest buyers of dollars in the domestic currency market, could limit any major upside for the rupee.

* The euro barely budged in Asia on Wednesday as the market gave a guarded reception to details on the euro zone's new lending facility and on proposals to expand funding for the IMF so it could lend to troubled members such as Italy. <USD/>

* At 0230 GMT, MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was 0.2 percent higher, while the Nifty India futures traded in Singapore were down 0.3 percent, suggesting a flat to weaker open to the local market.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)