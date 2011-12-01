MUMBAI The rupee is expected to start stronger on Thursday after posting its biggest monthly fall in at least 16 years in November, as global efforts to ease the credit squeeze caused by the euro zone worries revives risk sentiment.

* At 0215 GMT, the MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was 3.5 percent higher, while the Nifty India futures traded in Singapore were up 3 percent, suggesting a robust start to the local market.

* Traders said expectations for foreign fund flows into domestic shares would help the rupee, which should open around 51.95 per dollar and move in a 51.80 to 52.20 band.

* It had closed 0.35 percent weaker on Wednesday at 52.20/21, trimming the drop from the day's low of 52.42 after China cut its banks' reserve requirement ratio by 50 basis points, which aided global risk appetite.

* The rupee dropped 6.7 percent in November, taking its fall so far in 2011 to 14.37 percent. The monthly fall was the biggest since at least January 1995.

* The euro and commodity currencies were sharply higher in Asia on Thursday while the dollar languished after major central banks took steps to ease a credit squeeze stemming from the euro zone debt crisis. <USD/>

(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)