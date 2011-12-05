MUMBAI The rupee is expected to open stronger on Monday after a central bank deputy pledged to support the currency, which had hit a record low in November.

* Traders will also take cues from the stock market that is crucial to set the trend for foreign fund flows.

* The Reserve Bank of India will use all available tools to stem a fall in the rupee if the currency's downward spiral escalates and will take steps to keep liquidity at comfortable levels, Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn said on Saturday.

* At 0225 GMT, the MSCI's index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was up 0.3 percent, while the Nifty India futures traded in Singapore were down 0.4 percent.

* Traders forecast the rupee to open around 51.10 per dollar and move in a range of 51.0 to 51.4. It had climbed 2 percent last week to 51.20/21, snapping a four-week slide, boosted by a revival in dollar flows into stocks and debt.

* The rupee, which hit an all-time low of 52.73 on November 22, is the worst performing currency in Asia having lost 12.7 percent so far this year.

* The euro got off to a choppy start on Monday in what is likely to be a recurring theme this week as hopes for a resolution to the euro zone debt crisis waxes and wanes in the leadup to yet another European Union summit.

* The index of the dollar against six major currencies was down 0.1 percent at 78.547 points. It had been at 78.158 points on Friday when the rupee market closed on Friday. The euro was trading at $1.3417 versus $1.35 previously.

