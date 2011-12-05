MUMBAI The rupee fell on Monday, dragged by choppiness in the euro ahead of a key regional summit this week, although traders said easing dollar demand from oil importers limited losses in the local currency.

Comments by a top official of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Saturday that the bank will use all available tools to stem a fall in the rupee if the currency's downward spiral escalates also capped losses, traders said.

The partially convertible rupee ended at 51.41/42 per dollar, 0.4 percent weaker than Friday's close of 51.20/21 and moved in a band of 51.23 to 51.4650 during the day.

"It will be difficult for rupee to now move beyond 52 per dollar unless there is a very big negative trigger since the RBI has made its stance on rupee very clear," said Uday Bhatt, senior manager of dealing at UCO Bank.

India may face its worst financial crisis in decades if it fails to stem a slide in the rupee, leaving the central bank with a difficult choice over how to make best use of its limited reserves to maintain the confidence of foreign investors.

If the central bank is too timid, it risks adding fuel to the ire of portfolio investors, which India relies on heavily to cover its imports tab.

The rupee had touched a record low of 52.73 on November 22 and has shed 13.05 percent so far this year. It also remains the worst performing currency among Asian peers.

UCO Bank's Bhatt said all eyes were now on news emerging from the events leading up to the euro zone summit on December 9 for further cues.

French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel meet in Paris on Monday under pressure to align their positions on centralising control of euro zone budgets to stem a debt crisis that threatens Europe's currency union.

The euro was at $1.3433 at end of rupee trade versus $1.35 on Friday, while the index of the dollar against six major currencies was at 78.483 points from 78.158 points.

Traders said while the government's decision to put on hold its plan to open the domestic retail sector to foreign supermarket chains was disappointing, its impact on the rupee was muted.

"People were anyway waiting to see some inflows from the retail sector before taking any large positions. So there was not much for rupee to react," said a dealer with private-sector bank.

Recent measures by the RBI on easing norms on overseas borrowing by firms and increasing the ceiling on interest rates for deposits by non-resident Indians have kept the outlook on dollar supply upbeat.

The BSE Sensex ended 0.25 percent lower on the day after dipping to nearly 1 percent during trade.

The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts were quoted at 51.72, indicating a bearish near-term outlook.

The one-month onshore forward dollar premium was at 27.75 points from 28.50 on Friday, the three-month was at 70 points from 67.25 points, and the one-year premium was at 211 points, from 198.50.

In the currency futures market, the most traded near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock Exchange and the United Stock Exchange ended at 51.6275 and on the MCX-SX they ended at 51.6225. The total volume was at $3.42 billion.

The currency market is closed on Tuesday for a religious festival.

(Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)