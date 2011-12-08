MUMBAI The rupee should weaken on Thursday on the back of losses in most regional shares, which would weigh on domestic stocks and trigger outflows.

* At 0245 GMT, the MSCI's index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was down 0.9 percent, while the Nifty India futures traded in Singapore were 0.3 percent lower suggesting a subdued open to the local market.

* Traders forecast the rupee to open around 51.85 per dollar and move in a range of 51.75 to 52.00. It had ended at the day's low of 51.715/725 on Wednesdasy, falling 0.6 percent -- its biggest drop since November 21.

* The euro struggled to make much headway in Asia on Thursday, continuing to consolidate ahead of an expected European Central Bank ECB.L rate cut decision and a crucial EU leaders summit.

* The index of the dollar .DXY against six major currencies was at 78.459 points, compared with 78.602 points when the rupee market closed on Wednesday. The euro was trading at $1.3399 versus $1.3384 previously.

* Traders expect European leaders to push through concrete steps to deal with the region's festering debt crisis given the threat of mass credit rating downgrades and pressure from around the world.

* Announcement of any firm steps at the EU summit is likely to support riskier assets and currencies like rupee, traders said.

