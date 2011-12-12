MUMBAI The rupee eased on Monday weighed by dollar demand from oil refiners, while expectations of negative factory data due around 11 a.m. (0530 GMT) is seen keeping sentiment bearish.

* At 9:15 a.m., the partially convertible rupee was at 52.17/18 per dollar, weaker than Friday's close of 52.03/04 per dollar. It is seen moving in a range of 52.00 to 52.40.

* Industrial output likely shrank 0.5 percent in October from the same month a year earlier, its first decline in over two years as export growth slowed, a Reuters poll showed.

* However, on Thursday, the Times of India newspaper had reported, quoting an unnamed source, the factory output declined 7 percent in October, dragged down by a fall in the capital goods sector, the first time it moved into negative territory since June 2009.

* Demand for dollars from oil importers will continue to be a drag on the currency, traders said. India imports more than three-fourth of its oil requirements and local refiners are the biggest buyers of dollars in the domestic currency market.

* However, positive stocks and regional shares will provide support to the unit.

* The BSE Sensex opened higher on Monday, supported by Europe's moves to tackle the region's debt problem, though the market will be hampered by slowing domestic growth and weak data.

* Mexico's peso and Brazil's real firmed on Friday after strong U.S. consumer confidence data and news China could step up foreign investments, but jitters about Europe's debt crisis could limit further gains.

(Reporting by Archana Narayanan)