MUMBAI The rupee could slip to record lows for the third day on Wednesday, weighed down by slowing domestic economy and concerns about the effects of Europe's debt crisis.

* With no measures forthcoming to stimulate growth from the U.S. Federal Reserve, global risk appetite could take a hit and trigger outflows from emerging markets such as India, traders said.

* The rupee is expected to open weak at around 53.40 per dollar and move in a range of 53.00 to 53.60, they said. It had ended 0.7 percent down on Tuesday at 53.22/23, after touching an all-time low of 53.52 during trade.

* At 0235 GMT, the MSCI's index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.34 percent, while the Nifty India futures traded in Singapore were 0.95 percent lower, indicating a subdued open to local stocks.

* Wall Street stocks fell on Tuesday after the U.S. central bank's final policy meeting of the year, at which the Fed noted modest improvement in the U.S. economy but added that market turbulence in the face of Europe's woes posed a big risk.

* Inflation data due around noon (0630 GMT), will be watched for cues on the central bank's policy stance. Headline inflation likely eased in November to 9.04 percent from 9.73 percent the month before, a Reuters poll showed.

* The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is widely expected to keep rates on hold at its review on Friday, but economists in a Reuters poll expect it to accelerate monetary easing in 2012 as economic conditions worsen in Asia's third-largest economy.

* The battered rupee has probably touched bottom and will rise modestly by the end of next year, a Reuters poll showed.

(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)