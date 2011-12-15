Indian currency notes are stapled to form a garland at a market in Jammu July 27, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

MUMBAI The sliding rupee is set to hit another record low on Thursday on heightened concerns a wave of cuts in the credit ratings of euro zone nations could prompt investors to dump riskier assets.

* The rupee is expected to open around 53.80 to the dollar and move in a range of 53.60 to 54.10, traders said. It had ended at 53.71/72 on Wednesday after briefly hitting an all-time low of 54, which represented a 3.7 percent fall this week.

* C. Rangarajan, chairman of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council, said India could do little to check the fall in the rupee, which is also being buffeted by external factors.

* Any major intervention by the Reserve Bank of India is unlikely given India's relatively limited foreign exchange reserves.

* India's wholesale prices rose 9.11 percent in November, leaving inflation stubbornly high and suggesting the central bank would hold rates steady at its review on Friday even as worries grow over the health of the economy.

* Economists expect the RBI to accelerate monetary easing in 2012 as economic conditions worsen.

* The euro nursed heavy losses in Asia on Thursday, having plumbed its lowest level in 11 months, as signs the European debt crisis could run sent investors fleeing risk assets for U.S. Treasuries.

(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)