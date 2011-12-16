MUMBAI The rupee is expected to strengthen early on Friday, a day after the Reserve Bank of India intervened to pull the currency off record lows and took steps to curb speculation in the forwards market.

* After the market closed on Thursday, the RBI reduced trading limits for banks in the foreign exchange market, making it difficult for market players to keep speculative positions open for a long time.

* The rupee is expected to open around 53 to the dollar and move in 52.80 to 53.50 range, traders said. It had ended at 53.64/65, after plumbing an all-time low of 54.30.

* The RBI is widely expected to hold rates at its mid-quarter policy around noon (0630 GMT) and traders will be watching for comments to support growth and the currency.

* The euro clung to modest gains against the dollar in Asia on Friday, having ended three straight sessions of losses after a Spanish bond sale attracted solid demand and upbeat U.S. economic data helped revived risk appetite.

