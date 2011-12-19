An employee uses an electronic machine to check a rupee note inside a bank in Allahabad December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

MUMBAI The rupee is expected to open higher on Monday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) eased non-resident Indian deposit rules, allowing banks to set the interest rates on savings for a year or more.

* However, it will be difficult to sustain the gains after the sharp rebound from record lows last week, with subdued regional stock markets likely to trigger more capital outflows.

* After the market closed on Friday, the central bank deregulated interest rates on non-resident external rupee deposits and ordinary non-resident accounts, to provide greater flexibility to banks to attract deposits.

* Last Thursday, the central bank had taken steps to curb speculation in the forwards market and helped pull the rupee off record lows.

* At 0225 GMT, the MSCI's index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was down 1.7 percent, while the Nifty India futures traded in Singapore were 0.8 percent lower, indicating a subdued open to local stocks.

* The RBI kept key interest rates on hold on Friday and said its next move was likely to be an easing of monetary policy as risks to economic growth have increased.

* The rupee is expected to move in a 52.50 to 53.10 range to the dollar, traders said. It had ended at 52.70/72 on Friday after hitting a record low of 54.30 a day earlier.

* The euro stood at $1.3032 in Asian trade, off an 11-month low of $1.2944 hit last week. Investors are likely to focus on a euro zone finance ministers teleconference call from 1430 GMT about the draft text of a new fiscal compact agreed earlier this month. Talks will also include the size of individual bilateral loans to the International Monetary Fund.

(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)