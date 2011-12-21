MUMBAI The rupee is expected to nudge higher on Wednesday on hopes the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will take more steps to curb excess volatility in the currency, which had hit a record low last week.

* Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor at the RBI, said on Tuesday the central bank would use other measures to bring stability to the foreign exchange market.

* Last Thursday, the RBI reduced net overnight open position limit of banks to curb excessive volatility and shore up the rupee, which had hit an all-time trough of 54.30 to the dollar.

* Gokarn's assurance and firmer global markets will give confidence to traders and help the rupee, said Ashtosh Raina, head of forex trading at HDFC Bank.

* The rupee is expected to open at 52.70 and move in a 52.50 to 53.00 range, traders said. It closed little changed at 52.87/88 on Tuesday.

* Asian stocks and the euro rose on Wednesday after upbeat U.S. and German data and strong demand for Spanish debt, with investors' focus turning to a European Central Bank's tender as a gauge for euro zone funding strains.

(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)