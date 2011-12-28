An employee counts rupee notes at a cash counter inside a bank in Agartala in Tripura December 31, 2010. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

MUMBAI The rupee is expected to rise early on Wednesday on bunched inflows after the U.S. markets reopened on Tuesday after a three-day weekend.

* However, oil import payments, weak Asian equities and the lack of clear direction from overseas currency markets could weigh on the rupee in later trade.

* The rupee is expected to open at 52.85 to the dollar and move in a 52.75 to 53.10 range, traders said. It ended 0.5 percent weaker on Tuesday at 53.015/025.

* At 0237 GMT, the MSCI's index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.7 percent and the Nifty India futures traded in Singapore were 0.8 percent lower, suggesting a weak start to local shares.

* The euro hovered above an 11-month trough against the dollar in Asia on Wednesday, with thin year-end trade set to keep the common currency subdued and as markets awaited the outcome of an Italian bond sale due later in the week.

