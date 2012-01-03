Women stand next to a shop selling garlands made of currency notes in Jammu December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

MUMBAI The rupee should start stronger on Tuesday, taking cues from firmer Asian stocks and hopes for capital inflows.

* Traders expect the rupee to open around 53.23 to the dollar, and move in a 53.10 to 53.30 band. It closed down 0.4 percent on Monday at 53.30/31, extending a 15.8 percent fall in 2011.

* At 0222 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan was up 1.3 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore were up 0.85 percent, suggesting a positive start to local shares.

* The government said on Sunday individual foreign investors would be allowed to directly buy stocks from January 15. It was the latest step to liberalise Asia's third-largest economy after a year of big losses in the stock market.

* The euro, which is expected to remain under pressure in 2012 due to Europe's debt crisis, and key U.S. data including a manufacturing survey on Tuesday and non-farm payroll figures on Friday will be watched for direction, traders said.

(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)