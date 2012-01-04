An employee counts bundles of Indian currency notes inside a bank in Agartala, October 27, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

MUMBAI The rupee gained further in afternoon trade on Wednesday, buoyed by an improvement in risk appetite globally, although volatile local shares and oil importers' dollar demand weighed.

* At 2:00 p.m. (0830 GMT), the partially convertible rupee was at 53.1500/1525 to the dollar, 0.1 percent stronger than its close on Tuesday.

* Traders said dollar selling by foreign banks also helped the rupee.

* India's main stock index was about 0.4 percent higher in choppy trade with investors wary about quarterly earnings that begin to roll out from next week.

(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)