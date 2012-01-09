An employee uses checks a currency note at a cash counter inside a bank in Mumbai June 21, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak de Chowdhuri/Files

MUMBAI The rupee recouped early losses and was stronger in afternoon trades on Monday as the local share market pulled back from its lows and dollar inflows aided.

* At 2:28 p.m. (0858 GMT), the rupee was at 52.5950/6000 to the dollar, stronger than Friday's close of 52.7150/7250. The unit had dipped to 52.87 in early trade.

* Traders said strong interest from foreign funds looking to invest in Indian debt prompted dollar flows which aided the rupee.

* Foreign funds have to use up the limits to buy government debt by mid-January, which will otherwise expire.

* The BSE Sensex was down 0.4 percent after falling as much as 1 percent.

