MUMBAI The rupee is likely to open higher on Thursday on dollar inflows for investment in local debt, although demand for dollars by oil importers could limit the rise.
* Traders said the rupee should open around 51.80 to the dollar and move in band of 51.50 to 52.00. It ended 0.4 percent weaker on Wednesday at 51.90/91.
* Subdued global appetite for risk due to concerns about euro zone sovereign funding may also temper gains, traders said.
* At 0227 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan was up 0.21 percent, while Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore were 0.03 percent higher, indicating a flat to slightly positive start for local shares.
* Foreign funds have been buying government debt aggressively before limits on the amount of bonds they can buy expire in mid-January and ahead of an expected fall in interest rates as monetary authorities seek to boost faltering growth.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ted Kerr)