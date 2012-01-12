Rupee notes are stapled to form a garland at a shop in Jammu December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

MUMBAI The rupee is likely to open higher on Thursday on dollar inflows for investment in local debt, although demand for dollars by oil importers could limit the rise.

* Traders said the rupee should open around 51.80 to the dollar and move in band of 51.50 to 52.00. It ended 0.4 percent weaker on Wednesday at 51.90/91.

* Subdued global appetite for risk due to concerns about euro zone sovereign funding may also temper gains, traders said.

* At 0227 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan was up 0.21 percent, while Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore were 0.03 percent higher, indicating a flat to slightly positive start for local shares.

* Foreign funds have been buying government debt aggressively before limits on the amount of bonds they can buy expire in mid-January and ahead of an expected fall in interest rates as monetary authorities seek to boost faltering growth.

(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ted Kerr)