Rupee notes are stapled to form a garland at a shop in Jammu December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

MUMBAI The rupee rose in early trade on Thursday, helped by dollar flows into local debt, with the November industrial output data watched for cues on economic growth and possible RBI action.

At 9:03 a.m. (0333 GMT), the rupee was at 51.85/86 to the dollar, higher than Wednesday's close of 51.90/91.

Industrial output likely rose at an annual rate of 2.2 percent in November, a Reuters poll showed. The data is due at 11 a.m. (0530 GMT).

