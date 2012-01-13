An employee uses an electronic machine to check a rupee note inside a bank in Allahabad December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

MUMBAI The rupee is expected to rise on Friday as global risk appetite improved after worries over euro zone funding eased following solid demand at Spanish and Italian debt sales.

* At 0228 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan was up 0.5 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore were 0.14 percent higher, indicating a mildly positive start for local shares.

* Traders said the rupee should open around 51.40 to the dollar and move in a band of 51.20 to 51.70. It ended 0.6 percent stronger on Thursday at 51.60/61, helped by dollar flows into local debt and suspected intervention by the RBI.

* The euro held its ground in Asia on Friday, having risen broadly overnight after the good response to debt sales in Spain and Italy, raising expectations that an auction of longer-dated Italian bonds later in the day will also do well.

