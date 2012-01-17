A supporter of social activist Anna Hazare wears a cap lined with fake currency notes while attending a public meeting by Hazare in Chennai December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Babu/Files

MUMBAI The rupee is seen opening little changed on Tuesday and should trade with a positive bias on expectations for dollar inflows, traders said.

* The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy review on January 24 is awaited for direction, they said.

* The rupee should open around 51.34 to 51.37 to the dollar and move in a band of 51.20 to 51.50, traders said. It strengthened 0.3 percent on Monday to 51.36/37.

* The euro extended gains against the dollar on Tuesday after China's fourth-quarter GDP growth came in at an annual rate of 8.9 percent, slightly above market expectations of an 8.7 percent rise.

* At 0225 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan was up 1.18 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore was 0.02 percent lower.

(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)