MUMBAI The rupee held on to a two-month high on Tuesday, buoyed by dollar inflows and a surge in the local equities as global risk appetite improved after better-than-expected growth data from China.

* At 2:01 p.m. (0831 GMT), the rupee was at 50.92/93 to the dollar, after hitting 50.91, a level not seen since November 17. The unit is 0.9 percent stronger from Monday's close of 51.36/37.

* The euro extended gains against the dollar on Tuesday after China's fourth-quarter GDP growth came in at an annual rate of 8.9 percent, slightly above market expectations of an 8.7 percent rise.

* The BSE Sensex surged 1.7 percent driven by signs of easing domestic inflation and positive risk sentiment after cheering Chinese growth data.

