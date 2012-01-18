An employee uses an electronic machine to check a rupee note inside a bank in Allahabad December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

MUMBAI The rupee is expected to extend gains to a fifth consecutive session on Wednesday, riding on a wave of capital inflows after the government recently raised the ceiling on foreign investment in debt.

* Higher interest rates on deposits by non-resident Indians are also helping the rupee, traders said, adding a government decision on Tuesday to raise the import duty on gold and silver would underpin the currency.

* Traders forecast the rupee would open around 50.60 to 50.65 to the dollar and move in a band of 50.30 to 50.80. It closed up 1.24 percent on Tuesday at 50.73/74 after hitting a two-month high of 50.70 during trade.

* At 0234 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan was down 0.18 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore was 0.22 percent lower.

(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)