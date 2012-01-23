Rupee notes are stapled to form a garland at a shop in Jammu December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

MUMBAI The rupee is expected to open little changed on Monday, with traders watching local shares and the euro for direction.

* Traders forecast the partially convertible rupee would open around 50.25 to 50.30 to the dollar and move in a band of 50.20 to 50.60. It strengthened 2.41 percent last week, its biggest weekly rise since the last week of October, to 50.32/33.

* The euro started the week in Asia with a negative tone as investors turned wary after Athens and its creditors failed to agree on a debt swap deal that is vital to avert a chaotic default for Greece.

* At 0225 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS down 0.04 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore was 0.03 percent higher.

