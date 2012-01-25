Rupee notes are stapled to form a garland at a shop in Jammu December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

MUMBAI The rupee is expected to rise on Wednesday on expectations for foreign fund inflows after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) signalled a shift in its policy to support growth.

* The Reserve Bank of India cut the cash reserve ratio by 50 basis points to 5.50 percent on Tuesday to ease tight liquidity, but held key rates steady as core inflation remains stubbornly high.

* RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said financial markets should not be under the impression that recent administrative steps that authorities have taken to curb speculation in foreign exchange are temporary.

* Traders forecast the rupee would open around 50.00 to the dollar and move in a band of 49.80 to 50.30. It closed at 50.07/08 on Tuesday, after strengthening to 49.9250, its highest since November 14.

* At 0229 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan was up 0.89 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore were 0.77 percent higher.

(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)