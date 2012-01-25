Indian currency notes are stapled to form a garland at a market in Jammu July 27, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

MUMBAI The rupee was slightly up on Wednesday afternoon as higher shares boosted the outlook for foreign fund inflows and helped offset persistent demand for dollars from oil importers.

* At 2:15 p.m. (0845 GMT), the partially convertible rupee was at 50.0150/0200 to the dollar, after moving in a tight 49.97-50.10 band. It had closed at 50.07/08 on Tuesday.

* The Sensex was up 0.6 percent, a day after the RBI indicated it would support growth. The benchmark has gained more than 10 percent this month with foreign funds buying shares worth over $1 billion.

* Oil is India's largest import item and refiners are the biggest buyers of dollars in the local market.

(Reporting by Shamik Paul)