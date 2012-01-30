An employee uses an electronic machine to check a currency note inside a bank in Allahabad December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

MUMBAI The rupee is expected to open lower on Monday in anticipation of higher dollar demand from oil importers and tracking mostly lower Asian equities.

* Traders said the rupee would open around 49.40 to the dollar and move in a band of 49.20 to 49.60. The currency closed up 1.6 percent on Friday at 49.3050/3150 after hitting 49.2975 during trade, its highest since November 8.

* Asian shares inched lower and the euro eased from its highest in more than six weeks on Monday, as markets cautiously tuned in to a likely debt swap deal for Greece that is crucial to avoiding a messy default and eyed another a European summit meeting.

* At 0240 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan was down 0.4 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures in Singapore were 0.8 percent lower, suggesting a weak start for local shares.

* Demand for from oil refiners, the biggest buyers of dollars in the domestic market, usually tend to peak towards the end of each month when they make payments.

(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)